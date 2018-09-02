Fire crews respond to house fire in Parksley

PARKSLEY, Va. – The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire in the 24100 block of White Street on the Eastern Shore Saturday night.

The call came in at 11:45 p.m. When crews arrived, smoke was evident from the home.

The interior crew stretched an attack line to the side and made entry into the structure, where they located a room and contents fire in the rear bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished and crews began overhaul.

The home suffered smoke damage, but the fire damage was contained to the room of origin.

Three patients were treated at the scene and released.