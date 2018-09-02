Few surprises revealed as Redskins shave roster down to 53

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – One of the hardest days in the NFL is cut day. On that day, teams have until 4:00 p.m. to cut their rosters from 90-something, all the way down to 53-men.
The team announced their initial roster for week one of the season on Saturday. All eight of the Redskins draft picks made the team.
In a heated wide receiver battle, there were three spots up for grabs outside of Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, and Josh Doctson. The ‘Skins elected to go with you, keeping seventh-round draft pick Trey Quinn, and keeping undrafted free agent Cam Sims.
Maurice Harris, who played in six games at receiver for Washington last season, was also named to the initial roster.
Also undrafted, Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding was one of the three secondary players waived on Saturday, as the safety couldn’t break through a logjam at defensive back.
The Redskins released the following players:
RB Kapri Bibbs
DE Phil Taylor, Sr.
WR Brian Quick
C Demetrius Rhaney
The Redskins waived the following players:
DB Quin Blanding
T Kendall Calhoun
T T.J. Clemmings
WR Simmie Cobbs, Jr.
LB Vontae Diggs
LB Jerod Fernandez
WR Shay Fields
TE Matt Flanagan
QB Kevin Hogan
TE J.P. Holtz
TE Garrett Hudson
DB Prince Charles Iworah
QB Connor Jessop
G Kyle Kalis
WR Darvin Kidsey
T John Kling
DB Kenny Ladler
LB Cassanova McKinzy
LB Dadi Nicolas
T Timon Parris
NT Ondre Pipkins
LB Pete Robertson
DE Dante Sawyer
RB De’Veon Smith
DB Fish Smithson
LB Martrell Spaight
DB Ranthony Texada
DT JoJo Wicker
WR Daniel Williams III
G Isaiah Williams
The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list:
G Tyler Catalina`
The Redskins placed the following player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
DE Stacy McGee
The Redskins placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list:
DB Joshua Holsey