Few surprises revealed as Redskins shave roster down to 53

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – One of the hardest days in the NFL is cut day. On that day, teams have until 4:00 p.m. to cut their rosters from 90-something, all the way down to 53-men.

The team announced their initial roster for week one of the season on Saturday. All eight of the Redskins draft picks made the team.

In a heated wide receiver battle, there were three spots up for grabs outside of Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, and Josh Doctson. The ‘Skins elected to go with you, keeping seventh-round draft pick Trey Quinn, and keeping undrafted free agent Cam Sims.

Maurice Harris, who played in six games at receiver for Washington last season, was also named to the initial roster.

Also undrafted, Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding was one of the three secondary players waived on Saturday, as the safety couldn’t break through a logjam at defensive back.

The Redskins released the following players:

RB Kapri Bibbs

DE Phil Taylor, Sr.

WR Brian Quick

C Demetrius Rhaney

The Redskins waived the following players:

DB Quin Blanding

T Kendall Calhoun

T T.J. Clemmings

WR Simmie Cobbs, Jr.

LB Vontae Diggs

LB Jerod Fernandez

WR Shay Fields

TE Matt Flanagan

QB Kevin Hogan

TE J.P. Holtz

TE Garrett Hudson

DB Prince Charles Iworah

QB Connor Jessop

G Kyle Kalis

WR Darvin Kidsey

T John Kling

DB Kenny Ladler

LB Cassanova McKinzy

LB Dadi Nicolas

T Timon Parris

NT Ondre Pipkins

LB Pete Robertson

DE Dante Sawyer

RB De’Veon Smith

DB Fish Smithson

LB Martrell Spaight

DB Ranthony Texada

DT JoJo Wicker

WR Daniel Williams III

G Isaiah Williams

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list:

G Tyler Catalina`

The Redskins placed the following player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

DE Stacy McGee

The Redskins placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list:

DB Joshua Holsey