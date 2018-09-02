× Elizabeth City State University ranked most affordable HBCU in the nation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City State University has been named the most affordable public historically black university in the country.

The website Student Loan Hero, which assists people with finding resources to reduce college debt, ranked ECSU as the most affordable of all the 56 public HBCUs in the nation.

While the Student Hero ranking is based on tuition costs for the 2017-2018 school year, with the recent launch of the NC Promise Tuition Program, ECSU is offering even more affordable tuition, securing its position as the most affordable public HBCU while offering a high-value education.

“We’re thrilled to be ranked as the most affordable public HBCU,” said ECSU Interim Chancellor Karrie Dixon. “ECSU offers an amazing educational opportunity and the fact that it is affordable in a time when student loan debt has been a struggle is a huge bonus to the young men and women coming here to pursue a degree.”

Beginning this year, ECSU is one three University of North Carolina System campuses offering reduced tuition under the NC Promise Tuition Program. In-state tuition is $500 per semester, and out-of-state tuition is $2,500 a semester – student fees, housing and textbooks are an additional cost.

Since the start of 2018, ECSU has seen nearly $5 million in grant awards for research and education, including funds to expand STEM education to under-served youth, and for the creation of an African-American Heritage Center, located on the site of an historical campus elementary schoolhouse constructed as a practice school for aspiring teachers in the 1920s.

ECSU is also home to a growing aviation program, offering the only four-year degree in North Carolina in aviation, along with private and commercial pilot training, with a stable of eight airplanes for student training. In 2019, ECSU will launch its first-ever drone degree program, offering a bachelor’s degree in unmanned aerial vehicles.