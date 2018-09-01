World’s largest working Viking ship to sail into Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s time to get into the Viking spirit!

The Draken Harald Hårfagre will sail into Norfolk from Thursday, September 13-Sunday, September 16 during its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018.

Tap into your inner Viking as you climb on board the world’s largest operating Viking ship and take a ship tour, witness crew demonstrations and, of course, take advantage of Instagram-worthy moments.

In partnership with Nauticus and Sail Nauticus, the Draken will dock at One Waterside Drive for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to relive history.

The Draken will arrive at 4 p.m. on September 13. Guests are invited to greet the ship as she sails into port. Captain Björn Ahlander and his crew will welcome the crowd and introduce the ship during an arrival ceremony that is free and open to the public. A smaller, private welcome reception will follow the ceremony.

From September 14-16, the Draken will be open for timed and ticketed deck tours. Guests will be guided through the ship and be offered a look a the daily life of the crew during the 30-minute tour.

Inside Draken Village, which is free and open to the public, visitors can stop by a photo and video exhibition illustrating Viking history, modern explorers and the adventures of the Draken; take in land-side views of the ship; pop into the Highland Park Whisky hospitality tent; enjoy local food and beverage vendors; purchase official Draken merchandise and more.

Tickets are $6 for kids ages 5-15 and free for kids age 4 and under; $12 for adults ages 16 and up and $30 for a family pack, which includes two adults and up to three children.

The Draken will leave Norfolk at 9:30 p.m. on September 16.

