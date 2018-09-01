William & Mary investigates after graffiti found on residence hall, roadway

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The College of William & Mary is investigating after two incidents involving graffiti between August 24 and 27.

The August 24 incident involved residence halls Yates and Gooch, and the August 27 incident was on a roadway. Graffiti found in those places read, “Still built by slaves,” “Slaves built ur bed” and “Still uses slave labor.”

William & Mary released a statement regarding the incidents.

“As an institution, we encourage and welcome open and honest conversations about difficult topics. This includes both understanding and acknowledging W&M’s complicated past and addressing candidly concerns related to slavery, social justice issues or current events. But damage to or destruction of property, particularly graffiti on our buildings, is not an acceptable form of expression.”

Both incidents are under investigation by the William & Mary Police Department.