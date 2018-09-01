Virginia Beach Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

Edward Leo Fall was last seen at his home in the 900 block of Prince Phillip Drive around 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Mr. Fall is an 81-year-old white man, 5’11”, weighs 185 lbs and has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink and blue striped polo shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Mr. Fall’s whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at 757-385-5000.