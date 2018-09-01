Virginia Beach Police Department recognizes veteran officers with pin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department will recognize its veterans by providing them with a special pin to wear.

According to a release by the department, the pin, which depicts a military veteran service flag crossed with the American flag, denotes what military branch the officer served in.

This will serve as the department’s way of honoring officers who chose to join the force after finishing their service.

“An added goal of the pin display is the hope of opening lines of communication with our active and retired military community through a common bond,” the department said.