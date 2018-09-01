USS Harry S. Truman, USS Abraham Lincoln strike groups conduct dual-carrier operations in the Atlantic

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Norfolk-based aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) began dual-carrier sustainment and qualification operations in the western Atlantic Ocean on August 29, according to the U.S. Navy.

“By training and operating together, the USS Harry S. Truman and USS Abraham Lincoln strike groups enhance combat readiness and interoperability, and also demonstrate the inherent flexibility and scalability of carrier strike groups,” said Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Gene Black. “The opportunity to conduct complex, multi-unit training better prepares us to answer our nation’s call to carry out a full range of missions, at anytime, anywhere around the globe.”

The operations include a war-at-sea exercise (WASEX), which includes scenarios that test the readiness of involved units to carry out strike and air operations as well as formation steaming. These operations provide both carriers ,with embarked air wings and accompanying surface ships, the opportunity to operate in close proximity and coordinate maneuvers coooperatively.

“We are the best Navy in the world, and given the complex and competitive environment we are in, we can’t take anything for granted or settle for the status quo,” said Abraham Lincoln Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. John Wade. “Therefore, we have to work hard, train hard and uphold the highest standards and commit ourselves to excellence each and every day. The training conducted with Harry S. Truman Strike Group enabled us to increase our lethality and tactical proficiency. It also demonstrated our Navy’s ability to achieve and maintain sea control.”

The embarked air wings of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 and CVW-1 and select surface assets from CSG-8 and CSG-12 are participating in the exercise.

The Truman deployed on April 11 and is currently conducting operations in the Atlantic. The Lincoln is underway in the Atlantic with Carrier Strike Group 12 conducting Operational Test-1 (OT1) for the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.

