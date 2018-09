VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two adults, eight rabbits and a cat have been displaced after a townhouse fire in the 900 block of Prince William Court Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a call at 5:30 a.m. for the fire. Crews arrived within minutes and found smoke and fire inside a bathroom. An exhaust fan had overheated, causing significant smoke throughout the townhouse.

One adult was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The townhome suffered minor structural damage.