The Locker Room Show | August 31

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver week 1 high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's inaugural Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Maury vs. Nansemond River, Landstown vs. Bayside, Gonzaga College High vs. Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Grassfield vs. Deep Creek, Woodside vs. Highland Springs, Kecoughtan vs. Bethel, Gloucester vs. York and King William vs. Bruton.

Plus, Mitch showcases Norview vs. Indian River in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.