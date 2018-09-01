‘Terrorist motive’ cited in Amsterdam knife attack on 2 Americans

The suspect in Friday’s knife attack at Amsterdam’s central railway station had a “terrorist motive” and is believed to have acted alone, police in the Netherlands said Saturday.

Police said the suspect is a 19-year-old Afghan man who lives in Germany. Police would only identify him as Jawed S.

Two US citizens were stabbed, US and Dutch authorities said Saturday. The victims were seriously injured but are not in critical condition, the Amsterdam mayor’s office said.

Police shot the suspect after the stabbings. A police spokesman told CNN the teenage suspect remains in a hospital, where he will be questioned later Saturday with the help of a translator.

Police in Amsterdam said they are in “intensive contact” with their German counterparts on the case. German authorities did a house search, where they found and seized data storage items that will be analyzed, police said.

“The initial investigation by police does not indicate that the victims were deliberately chosen. The investigation is in full swing with all scenarios being considered,” the mayor’s office said.

Pete Hoekstra, the US ambassador to the Netherlands, expressed his support for the victims and thanked first responders.

“We are aware that both victims were US citizens visiting the Netherlands and have been in touch with them or their families,” Hoekstra said. “We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the city of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families.

“The US Embassy team in the Netherlands stands with our friends in the Netherlands as the authorities seek the full facts as to exactly what happened. We will assist as appropriate, with our main priority as always being the safety and well-being of US citizens in the country.”