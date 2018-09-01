‘Stranger Things’ holding casting call for people with marching band experience

Calling all band geeks!

The hit Netflix original series “Stranger Things” is looking for people with marching band experience.

Casting directors with Casting TaylorMade have put out a casting call for adults and minors, both male and female, who are currently in a marching band or have been in one in the past.

Marching Band Adult

Males and females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a marching band

You will play two songs, so you must know how to play your instrument

All ethnicities welcome to apply

Ages: 18-30 years old

Rate: TBD

Click here to apply for the adult position.

Marching Band Minor

Males and females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a marching band

You will play two songs, so you must know how to play your instrument

All ethnicities welcome to apply

Ages: 16-17 years old

Rate: TBD

Click here to apply for the minor position.

If you don’t have marching band experience, casting directors are also looking for extras to fill other roles.

Filming dates have not yet been set, but those interested should plan on working two overnight shoot dates with call times around 4 p.m. and a possible recording date; the actual filming may be only one day. Filming is expected to take place toward the end of October.