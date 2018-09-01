Seven displaced after cooking-related fire damages several Chesapeake apartment units

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – At least seven people will be displaced after a fire at the Adalay Bay Apartments in the 100 block of Sabal Palm Lane Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:19 p.m. and the first units arrived minutes later to find a three-story apartment building with smoke coming from the back of it.

Chesapeake Fire crews confirmed the building had already been evacuated and quickly made access to the unit that was on fire. They found that the unit’s sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire.

After the fire was confirmed to be out, firefighters shut down the sprinkler system to avoid unnecessary damage to other units.

Authorities say the fire was cooking-related. There were no injuries.

Three apartment units were damaged.

Adalay Bay management is working to assist the displaced with lodging arrangements.

