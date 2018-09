NORFOLK, Va. – Country music fans, this one’s for you!

Singer Scotty McCreery will make his first trip to Norfolk with a concert at Waterside District on Sunday, September 30. Stephanie Quayle will also perform as a special guest.

Presented by US 106.1 America’s Country, the concert is free and open to the public.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $20.

Waterside District is located at 333 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.