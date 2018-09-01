ODU’s Taylor Heinicke wins Panthers backup quarterback spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As teams across the NFL shave their roster nearly in half ahead of the league’s 53-man deadline, it’s a stark reminder that the preseason does matter for some players.

One of the many position battles across the league happened to be the Carolina Panthers backup quarterback spot behind Cam Newton.

Just three days after being waived by the Houston Texans in April, Heinicke would land with the Panthers.

After a strong training camp and preseason performances, Heinicke, Old Dominion’s all-time leading passer, was the only quarterback kept on the roster along with Newton.

After finding out he won the job, Heinicke told Panthers writer Max Henson that “I was kind of preparing for the worst.”

Taylor Heinicke on winning the backup job: "I wasn’t expecting anything and I was kind of preparing for the worst. Being told the news was definitely exciting. I don’t want to say my job has changed, but it kind of has. It’s a different responsibility and I’m excited for it." — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) September 1, 2018

Heinicke has also spent time with the Patriots and Vikings. He made his NFL debut on in 2017 against the Steelers on Christmas Day.

In four seasons at ODU, Heinicke threw for 14,959 yards and 132 touchdowns, while rushing for 22 more.