VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 200 block of Hospital Drive Friday night.

The department reached the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. Engine 16 was first on scene and reported fire on the exterior of the structure.

The fire was quickly contained with little extension to the interior.

One occupant was home at the time and escaped without injury. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.