NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating and seeking suspects after several incidents involving credit card fraud.

Surveillance camera images show a woman that the department believes to have been involved.

Detectives are currently investigating several incidents involving credit card fraud and the woman pictured is believe to be involved. If you recognize this woman or have any information that can assist detectives, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/NB0dttkITN — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) September 1, 2018

If you recognize this woman or have any information that can assist detectives in these cases, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.