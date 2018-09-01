New ‘smart playgrounds’ in Norfolk get kids excited to play outside

NORFOLK, Va. – As kids head back to school, they’ll also be back on the playground.

Biba recently installed smart playgrounds in Norfolk as part of the “smart playground” movement to decrease screen time and get kids outside.

To play any of the company’s mobile games, including the recently launched “Hotel Transylvania: Crazy Cruise,” the parent always holds their smartphone and the child runs back and forth to interact with the games/characters on the screen and complete scavenger hunts, races and other activities on the playground.

How exactly does the app work? Augmented reality markers are attached to playground equipment and function like QR codes to unlock new content, activate mini-games and more when scanned by the parent.

As studies show children today are less physically active and spend less time outdoors, Biba games encourage parent-child interaction that creates valuable memories and encourages moderate to vigorous physical activity on the playground.

