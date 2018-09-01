× First Warning Forecast: Keep an eye on the sky!

Keep an eye on the sky today!

Clouds and sunshine to start the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Showers and storms will move in by the afternoon and evening. We are giving it a 40 percent chance, so the day will not be a complete washout. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible with these storms.

The pick of the weekend will be Sunday. We will have lower rain chances, only around 20 percent. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day will be warm and humid. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. We are keeping a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm.

The weather will be pretty consistent Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s and rain chances will sit right around 20 percent.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. PM Scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and storms, otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Florence will continue to move toward the open eastern Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

11:00 AM AST Sat Sep 1

Location: 14.8°N 27.8°W

Moving: WNW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Cloudiness and showers over the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas have increased a little bit today. This activity is associated with a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough. This weather system is expected to spread westward across the remainder of the Bahamas this weekend, and move across southern Florida and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Surface pressures are not falling at this time, and development is not anticipated during the next day or two.Environmental conditions, however, are forecast to become a little more favorable for a surface low pressure area to form when the disturbance moves across the Gulf of Mexico during the early to middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (40%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

