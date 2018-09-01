Fire chiefs across Hampton Roads ‘go pink’ to support American Cancer Society

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads’ fire chiefs gathered at Chesapeake City Park Friday to show that “real men wear pink.”

The chiefs, standing together in front of a pink fire engine, showed their support for the American Cancer Society and the organization’s fight against breast cancer.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department’s Facebook and a release from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, a video message was recorded in order to raise awareness and support for the American Cancer Society’s mission and in an effort to save more lives than ever from breast cancer.