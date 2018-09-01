Crews respond to Chincoteague house fire during thunderstorm

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company responded to a residential fire in the 4000 block of Salt Marsh Lane near the Wildcat area of Chincoteague Island Friday night.

Around 9:55 p.m., the caller originally reported a lightning strike close to the home followed by smoke coming from an electrical outlet.

Crews arrived at the scene to find light smoke visibly coming from the front of the home. Another fire engine was requested to supply water to the first unit that responded to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire in an exterior wall near the front of the home. Further assessment revealed there was no additional fire.

Crews quickly located the origin of the fire and extinguished it despite moderate downpours and frequent lightning.

Personnel from mutual aid company Atlantic VFR assisted with overhaul and further searches of the home, while ANEC responded to the scene to disconnect commercial electrical service.

No injuries were reported and damage to the home was minimal.

The residents were relocated for the night.

