CHESAPEAKE, Va. – No residents will be displaced after a candle caused a house fire in the 2900 block of Hilton Avenue.

Units arrived on scene at 12:34 a.m. and found a small fire inside the residence that was quickly extinguished. Firefighters determined that the fire was caused by a low-burning candle and was ruled accidental.

One resident sustained minor injury from the incident. Damage to the residence was minimal.