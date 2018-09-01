Boat operator arrested for DUI in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Ten passengers are safe after a boat overturned near Morgarts Beach in Smithfield Saturday morning.

Newport News dispatchers contacted the Virginia Marine Resources Commission at 4:10 a.m. for assistance with an overturned vessel carrying 10 people.

The VMRC responded by vessel and arrived on scene at 4:50 a.m. By that time, the Newport News Fire Department and the Coast Guard had already recovered all passengers from the vessel and taken them to the beach’s pier.

The VMRC arrested the vessel operator, who was charged with boating under the influence and reckless operation of a watercraft.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue evaluated all 10 passengers. Two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.