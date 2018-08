YORKTOWN, Va. – The York County Poquoson Circuit Court was closed Friday after an early-morning power outage shut down activity there.

According to the York Sheriff’s Office, the power was reported out at 7 a.m. due to power poles damaged by fallen trees. Dominion Energy responded and is working to repair poles in the area.

The power is expected to be restored at 3 p.m. Friday. The courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day.