William & Mary School of Business launches Center for Online Learning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The College of William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business is launching a new Center for Online Learning.

The center is being created thanks to a $10 million gift from Virginia Beach-based philanthropist and honorary alumna Jane Batten.

Batten’s enthusiasm for President Katherine A. Rowe was the impetus for making this transformational investment in the Mason School.

“Katherine Rowe’s mantra is innovation and mission-driven transformation, so I thought what better way to show my support for the university’s new president than to invest in an innovative endeavor at the business school,” said Batten. “Through the new Center for Online Learning, we are ensuring that a William & Mary business degree is within reach of so many more professionals, no matter where they live or work in the world.”

The business school first began offering classes with its MBA program more than four years ago, but it has expanded its online offerings with the addition of a new master of science business analytics program this summer. Both programs are now housed in the new Center for Online Learning.

William & Mary plans to expand the Mason School with more programs and a greater number of faculty and staff in the coming years.