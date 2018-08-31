Virginia Aquarium releases five rehabilitated sea turtles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium released five rehabilitated sea turtles back into the Atlantic Friday morning.

The aquarium’s Stranding Response Team, in partnership with Dominion Energy, nursed the turtles back to health after serious injuries caused by fishing hooks, boating accidents and other traumas.

The team of biologists, researchers and volunteers retrieved and cared for these injured animals until they were healthy enough to be released back into the ocean.

The release of Captain, Honeysuckle, Poppy, Drake and Wisteria took place at 9 a.m. behind Neptune’s Park at 31st Street..

If you or someone you know accidentally hooks a turtle while fishing, call the 24-hour Stranding Response Hotline at 757-385-7575 to report any injured or deceased sea turtles or marine mammals.