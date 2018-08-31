Tropical Depression Six forms over the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Atlantic Ocean Friday, just south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this track with a gradual turn to the west-northwest is expected for the next two or three days.

On the forecast track, the depression will be passing just south of the Cabo Verde Islands tonight and Saturday. The depression should then be moving over the open eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday. If it become a tropical storm, it will be named Florence.

As of 8 p.m. Friday:

Location: 14.0N by 25.0W

Moving: W at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings