× Trailer full of tools stolen, Virginia Beach business owner asks community for help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – A Virginia Beach business is asking the community to help find a thief.

Mike Melatti of Sears Garage Solutions of Hampton Roads, says a trailer full of tools was stolen from a job site last week.

According to an incident report filed with Virginia Beach Police, the theft was reported on August 28th but the theft likely happened August 24th or 25th. More than $15,000 worth of tools were stolen along with the trailer.

Melatti says the trailer held the only tools for the company’s flooring department. Without them, employees are struggling to complete scheduled jobs which is affecting their livelihood.

Melatti and another local company have teamed up to offer a reward of $2,000 to anyone who can provide police with information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.