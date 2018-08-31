Suffolk woman arrested for animal cruelty

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk woman has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

On July 27, an Animal Control officer responded to the 5700 block of Holy Neck Road in reference to a follow-up call. The officer saw two dogs in the backyard; one was dead and the other was suffering from apparent medical issues.

The dog with medical issues was taken to a local hospital for treatment and had to be euthanized due to its condition.

30-year-old Brittany Marie Giles was arrested on August 29 on warrants for five counts of animal cruelty, two counts of unattended tethering, one count of keeping dog over six months without city license and one count of keeping dog over four months without rabies vaccination.

