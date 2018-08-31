State Police are out in full force Labor Day weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Seven people have died in traffic crashes in recent days, according to Virginia State Police.

Now they are warning drivers they will be out in full force this Labor Day weekend.

They said they are issuing tickets and urging people to put the brakes on.

Millions will hit the road for the holiday, according to travel experts.

“There is a lot more traffic than what were used to,” said Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police.

There is expected to be a lot more traffic and a lot more troopers out on the roads.

“We are in full force this weekend, really enforcing all traffic laws – especially speeding,” said Anaya.

It’s called operation C.A.R.E.: Crash Awareness and Reduction Enforcement, which is a safety initiative happening Labor Day weekend.

They say all available Virginia State Police troopers will be on patrol through the weekend.

They said of the almost 493 people killed in 2018 in Virginia, 220 of them were not wearing a seat belt.

“Take that three seconds to put your seat belt on,” said Anaya.

Drivers, be warned: If you’re breaking the law, expect a ticket.

“We really are enforcing driving under the influence, seat belts, child restraints, especially speed,” said Anaya.

In 2017, there were five people killed in traffic accidents during Labor Day weekend, and State Police said none of them were wearing their seat belts. In 2016, there were 11 people killed, and in 2015, there were 14 people killed during the holiday weekend.

According to State Police:

The 2017 Labor Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 576 individuals who failed to obey the law and buckle up, as well as issuing 181 citations for child safety seat violations on Virginia’s highways statewide. In addition, state police cited 7,447 speeders and 2,092 reckless drivers. A total of 97 drunken drivers were taken off Virginia’s roadways and arrested by state troopers.

Anaya said keeping people safe is their top priority.