Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 19th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon will return to Virginia Beach over Labor Day weekend.

The event will welcome nearly 8,000 registered participants from 46 states and 17 countries, according to a release by Humana, which is hosting the race. About 58 percent of this year’s participants are women.

This year, the 25th annual American Music Festival will take place during race weekend, and half-marathon participants will receive access to all three days of the festival with their race bib. 5K participants will receive access to the festival’s Sunday night concert.

On Saturday, September 1, the Mile on the Sand and 5K runs will take place, and on Sunday, September 2, the half marathon will be held.

The mile run begins at 8:30 a.m. and finishes near 19th Street, and the 5K starts at 7 a.m. at 21st Street and Atlantic Avenue and finishes on the Boardwalk. The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. on 14th and Pacific Streets, then loops around toward the Croatan Bridge, winds around Camp Pendleton and finishes on the Boardwalk.

Grammy-Award winning reggae group Steel Pulse will headline the post-race concert Sunday, and local bands will play along the course.

