CHOWAN Co., N.C. – Officials are looking for a missing 19-year-old.

Larisa Marie Perry has been missing since August 28, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The department posted the alert on Facebook. There was no information on where she was last seen or circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

If you have any information call 252-482-8484 to speak to a deputy or report an anonymous tip at 252-482-5100.