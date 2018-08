NORFOLK, Va. – An officer with the Norfolk Police Department was injured by a car while responding to a call Friday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., police responded to the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive for a domestic dispute. While on scene, an officer was struck by a car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was transported to the hospital and the suspect is in custody.

