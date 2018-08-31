Newport News Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Around 8:08 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Cobblestone Circle in reference to a missing adult with dementia. A family member of 77-year-old Carlton Branch told police Branch was last seen at the home around 3 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say he may be driving a black 1994 Cadillac Seville with Virginia license plate YWC-5792. He was last seen wearing a black/gray plaid shirt and tan pants.

Anyone who has seen Branch or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

