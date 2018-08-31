Newport News Police investigate Boys & Girls Club burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a burglary at the recently-renovated Boys & Girls Club in the 600 block of Hampton Avenue.

Officers received a call at approximately 8:35 a.m. When they arrived, officers met with the reporting party, who stated he arrived at the building at 7 a.m. and noticed two laptops missing.

Upon further check of the building, the man said he found damage to a closet and an office door, but nothing else appeared to be disturbed or missing.

The reporting party stated he left the building secure before leaving the night before.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. If you or anyone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.