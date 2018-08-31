It’s back to school time! Click here for resources on how to win the school year

Music Spotlight with Luca Burgalassi on Coast Live

Posted 6:05 pm, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:06PM, August 31, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Luca Burgalassi (lucaburgalassi.it) is an Italian folk musician and songwriter who stopped by Coast Live to share a few of his original works.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of a Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).