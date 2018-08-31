Presented by Tidewater Friends of a Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).
Music Spotlight with Luca Burgalassi on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Two Hand Touch on Coast Live
-
Music Spotlight with Maurice Dickson on Coast Live
-
Local music spotlight with Cole Prior Stevens on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Derek Smith on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with The Storyweavers on Coast Live
-
-
Music Spotlight with the sister duo Fox and the Bear on Coast Live
-
Acoustic Music Spotlight with Rich Follett on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with The Smith Sisters -Dakota and Jasper on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with C. Shells on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Sporting Molly on Coast Live
-
-
Acoustic Music Spotlight with Mitch Barrett and Melody Youngblood on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with MOER on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Roberta Lea on Coast Live