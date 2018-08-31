Man taken to hospital after Newport News shooting, police have possible suspect detained

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident was in the 2900 block of Madison Ave., around 12:30 p.m.

An adult male was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and police said the victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers have a possible suspect detained at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.