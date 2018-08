CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Remwood Court Friday evening.

The call came in at 5:08 p.m. and units arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

Authorities say a lightning strike caused a fire in the home’s attic.

The fire was called under control at 5:27 p.m.

There is no further information.

