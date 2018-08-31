Labor Day Cocktails & Homemade “Yum-mus” on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our friend Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton (shows us how to make a Kalimotxo cocktail for Labor Day, and gets us cooking with a "YUM-mus" garlic, mint and parsley dip.

DON’T LABOR WITH LABOR DAY ENTERTAINING

It’s Labor Day Weekend and the last thing you want to do is work at having a good time. In today’s Eats + Drinks with Chef Patrick, we make a surprising easy and surprisingly refreshing Spanish cocktail, and we give plain ole’ hummus an upgrade. We also look at a great brunch option for the long weekend, and share what you need to know about kicking off Virginia Spirits Month.

WINE IN GOOD TASTE

A refreshing cocktail for holiday weekend gatherings is the Kalimotxo (pronounced cal-e-mo-cho), a Spanish cocktail popular since the 1970s. It’s surprisingly easy and surprisingly refreshing. Here’s how you make it:

Add ice to a tall glass and fill halfway with red wine. Our red wine today comes from our folks at TASTE (www.TASTE.online), the region’s gourmet store. We used the store’s house label red blend. Next fill the glass with Coca-Cola; use regular Coke, not diet. Stir and serve. Optionally garnish with an orange twist.

RECIPE: GARLIC, MINT + PARSLEY YUM-MUS DIP

Give your plain hummus - whether you make it at home or purchase at a store - an instant upgrade with a few tasty additions. This Garlic, Mint + Parsley YUM-mus Dip is great for Labor Day Weekend. Here’s how to make it:

Add a 10-ounce container of hummus to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic, 3 tablespoons minced fresh mint, and 3 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley. Stir to incorporate and transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle a bit of extra virgin olive oil on top and serve with chips, pita bread, or fresh veggies like carrot and celery sticks. It’s also good as a spread in a wrap.

CHEERS TO VIRGINIA SPIRITS MONTH

September is Virginia Spirits Month, and it is a great time to get acquainted with many of the wonderful distilled spirits across the state.

Here are some fun facts:

• Virginia has over 70 licensed distilleries; more than Kentucky or Tennessee.

• Virginia distillers produce every category of spirit, from whiskey, gin and brandy, to vodka, absinthe and rum.

• Virginia’s craft spirits industry employs approximately 1,500 Virginians.

• More than 70 percent of the grains and fruits used to produce Virginia distilled spirits are grown in Virginia.

Virginia spirits highlighted in today's segment were: Blue Ridge Vodka from Chesapeake Bay Distillery; Cirrus Vodka; Copper Fox Peachwood American Single Malt; Eight Shires Gin; KO Bare Knuckle American Wheat Whiskey; Tarnished Trusth High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey; Tarnished Truth Old Cavalier Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey; and Virginia Distillery Co. Port Cask Finished Virginia Highland Whiskey.

There are specials and giveaways all month long. For more details visit The Virginia Distillers Association, www.VirginiaSpirits.org

EATS + DRINKS DISCOVERY: WAFFLEWICH

Looking for a new brunch crush? The Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wafflewich at Baker's Crust (www.BakersCrust.com) is just the thing. Sandwiched between two light and airy waffles are three eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and melting cheddar cheese. The dish is served with warm maple syrup and home fries on the side.

