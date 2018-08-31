× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms but not as hot

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A typical summer Labor Day weekend… High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon, not as hot as yesterday but still about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will still be very humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more showers and storms. The cold front that moved in yesterday will stall out over the Mid-Atlantic. Our chance for showers/storms will increase this afternoon. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible but severe storms are not likely.

When you think of the unofficial end to summer, you think heat, humidity, and afternoon storms… that’s exactly what we are expect for Labor Day weekend. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. It will not be a washout but rain is possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs will return to the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances will drop for Sunday and Monday but an isolated shower or storm is still possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. High temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 80s for most of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 31st

Tropical Update

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” is forming near the Cabo Verde Islands. It is about 215 miles ESE of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 12 mph. This motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to continue for the next three to four days. On the forecast track, this disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern Cabo Verde Islands as a tropical storm later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

5:00 AM AST Fri Aug 31

Location: 13.6°N 21.4°W

Moving: WNW at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

