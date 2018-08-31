Former Norview quarterback DJ Mack dashes for a 70-yard touchdown run in UCF debut

HARTFORD, Conn. – Don’t blink, or you might miss Darriel Mack Jr. making his way into the endzone. The redshirt freshman quarterback at the University of Central Florida ran into the record books on Thursday night’s season opener for the Knights.

Mack, who starred at Norview High in Norfolk, broke for a 70-yard touchdown run in UCF’s 56-10 win over UCONN. With his run, Mack only sits behind Dante Culpeper for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in school history.

In a short night, Mack also completed both of his two passing attempts for 10 yards.

Mack sat out last season, as he was redshirted.