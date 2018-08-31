First Warning Traffic – Labor Day travel, road work and bridge openings for Friday

BRIDGE OPENING: Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM

– Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM WEEKEND HOLIDAY TRAVEL ALERTS: VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon, Friday, August 31 until noon, Tuesday, September 4. Read the VDOT statewide **will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon, Friday, August 31 until noon, Tuesday, September 4. Read thestatewide Labor Day travel release here .** I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: HOV Restrictions and 64 Express Lanes tolling will be lifted on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

VIRGINIA BEACH ROAD WORK:

LESNER BRIDGE / SHORE DRIVE: The traffic switch that will take place tonight, August 30th on Lesner Bridge will be performed in several stages with a lot of activity taking place at the intersections of Shore Drive/Vista Circle/Page Avenue and Shore Drive/East Stratford Road.

Beginning at 8:00 PM single lane closures will be set up at both the Shore Drive/East Stratford Rd and Shore Drive/Vista Circle/Page Avenue intersections. At this time Shore Drive will be reduced to A SINGLE LANE IN EACH DIRECTION as crews work in the intersections and median areas to eradicate old pavement markings and place the new ones. Workers will also be in bucket trucks adjusting traffic signal heads and preparing for the removal of the old traffic signal pole located at Shore Drive and Page Avenue.

LONDON BRIDGE ROAD: Virginia Beach Road improvement repairs and maintenance for London Bridge Road beginning Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The work will be on London Bridge Road from the intersection of Drakesmile Road and Dam Neck Road to International Parkway.

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work and will be evening work from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weeknights. If any weekend work is required, the work hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by September 16, 2018.

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, August 31 to Friday, September 7

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, September 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East from Portsmouth Blvd. to Frederick Blvd. on Tuesday, September 4 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.