First Warning Traffic – Labor Day travel, road work and bridge openings for Friday
–
- I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: HOV Restrictions and 64 Express Lanes tolling will be lifted on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
- Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.
VIRGINIA BEACH ROAD WORK:
LONDON BRIDGE ROAD: Virginia Beach Road improvement repairs and maintenance for London Bridge Road beginning Sunday, August 19, 2018.
The work will be on London Bridge Road from the intersection of Drakesmile Road and Dam Neck Road to International Parkway.
The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work and will be evening work from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weeknights. If any weekend work is required, the work hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The work is expected to be completed by September 16, 2018.
–
DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, August 31 to Friday, September 7
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, September 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East from Portsmouth Blvd. to Frederick Blvd. on Tuesday, September 4 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.