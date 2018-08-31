× First Warning Forecast: Tracking heavy downpours and frequent lightning this evening

Scattered showers and storms this evening. These are associated with a stationary front, so will be slow to move out. They basically just have to rain themselves out. The heavy rain could cause minor flooding and ponding on the roadways. There is also a ton of lightning associated with these storms. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. The showers and storms will move out overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 70s.

Clouds and sunshine to start the day Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Showers and storms will move in by the afternoon and evening. We are giving it a 40 percent chance, so the day will not be a complete washout. The pick of the weekend will be Sunday. We will have lower rain chances, only around 20 percent. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day will be warm and humid. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. We are keeping a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm.

The weather will be pretty consistent Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s and rain chances will sit right around 20 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, then partly cloudy (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. PM Scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and storms, otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this track with a gradual turn to the west-northwest is expected for the next two or three days. On the forecast track, the depression will be passing just south of the Cabo Verde Islands tonight and Saturday. The depression should then be moving over the open eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or Saturday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Aug 31

Location: 13.8°N 24.7°W

Moving: W at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.