Double shooting at Oceanfront injures two

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after two people were shot at the Oceanfront Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots in the 200 block of 18th Street at 2:08 a.m. Upon arrival, police found several shell casings and saw a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers stopped the vehicle and located a gunshot wound victim inside. The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A short time later, a second victim arrived at a local hospital with unknown injuries and reported being shot in the same incident.

This case remains under investigation. No motive or suspect is known at this time.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.