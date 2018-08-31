It’s back to school time! Click here for resources on how to win the school year

Bucking the trends to get natural eyebrow look on Coast Live

Posted 6:16 pm, August 31, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Have you noticed eyebrows have gotten a little out of control?  There are the clown brows, fish brows- even the braided brow.

Makeup artist Jessica Woodson of JessBeauty (JESSBEAUTY.com) shares her tips to get a nice, natural looking eyebrow.