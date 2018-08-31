Army veteran bikes from Maine to Florida, honors late friend’s memory

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Danny Stokes is a retired U.S. army veteran with a big goal in mind.

He is biking 2,700 miles, from Maine to Florida, to raise awareness for Operation Enduring Warrior. On Friday he passed through Virginia Beach.

Stokes isn’t just riding just any old bike – he is riding a tandem bicycle. If you see him, you will find that the back seat is empty.

The seat was supposed to be filled by Stokes’ friend John Hunt, a blind retired Marine veteran. The duo planned to make the trip together, but Hunt passed away abruptly last month after a heart attack while they were training for the multi-state ride.

Stokes wanted to fulfill his late friend’s dream by continuing the trip they had planned together. So when you see the empty seat, know that Hunt is riding along in spirit.

Stokes said passing through Hampton Roads is extra special because Virginia is Hunt’s home state. The veteran was from Richmond.

You can follow along with Stokes’ journey on his Facebook page Operation Enduring Warrior Bicycle Tour 2018.