YORK Co., Va. – One person was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m., in the 5000 block of Rochambeau Drive.

21-year-old Kaitlynn Ann Lanning was traveling westbound on Rochambeau Drive in a 2001 Acura TL, when she lost control, ran off the road and struck a tree, police said.

A police investigation showed that Lanning was not wearing her seat belt and speed was a contributing factor.