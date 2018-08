NORFOLK, Va. – A loaded handgun was detected at Norfolk International Airport Thursday.

TSA agents said a local resident had the loaded handgun at a checkpoint. This marks the 16th firearm that TSA has caught at Norfolk International this year.

In 2017 there were 10 firearms caught, 2018 is proving to surpass this already.

The man was carrying a 9 mm semi-automatic loaded handgun with seven bullets and he said he forgot it was with him, TSA agents said.