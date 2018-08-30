Virginia Living Museum welcomes homeschool families for Homeschool Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum will open its classroom doors to homeschoolers grades K through 12 September 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day of classroom programs that highlight important natural and environmental science concepts.

The museum’s “Homeschool Day” offers six natural science programs available for grades K-6, three environmental lab programs for grades 4-12 and four planetarium programs for grades K-12. All programs are curriculum and grade-level targeted, and are taught by the Museum’s educators.

All programs include a self-guided visit of Museum exhibits and are offered at a discount to homeschool families.

“Our educators look forward to this day as it has become an opportunity for them to create new and exciting programs based on their individual interests,” said Nicole Burns, VLM Education Director. “New this September are a class on biomimicry and a class on moon phases, to name a few.”

Pop-Up Discovery Stations will be placed throughout the Museum, with hands-on activities that include DNA extraction, dissecting an owl pellet, “turtle tidbits” and more.

The natural science and planetarium programs are $10.50 for members and $12.50 for non-members, per child, per program. The programs have a 45-minute run time and include a Museum visit with admission.

Environmental lab programs are $12.50 for members and $14.50 for non-members, per child, per program. These programs run 1.5 hours and include a Museum visit with admission.

Homeschool Day will also offer a curatorial tour called Every Animal Has a Story for kids ages 4 and up. This tour is a special opportunity to walk the outdoor trail at the end of the day with our senior animal care staff and learn why and how our animals ended up with a new life at the Virginia Living Museum. Injured, orphaned, born in captivity or rescued as an illegal pet, every animal ambassador has a special story to tell.

Every Animal Has a Story Tours are $14 per member and $16 per non-member. The 45-minute tour includes a Museum visit.

Homeschool Day registration closes on September 26 at 4:30 p.m. Registration can be done over the phone at 757-595-9135 or online at thevlm.org.