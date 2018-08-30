Virginia Children’s Festival to be held in Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Children’s Festival is celebrating its 30th birthday in October, and it’s inviting all of Hampton Roads to celebrate, too.

The family-centered festival, which will be hosted at Town Point Park October 6, will offer more than 100 fun, creative and interactive activities that include storytelling, hands-on workshops, educational displays, cultural experiences, arts and crafts, military demonstrations, costumed characters and more.

Live music will be provided by two-time Grammy nominees The Pop Ups, who will perform during “The Great Pretenders Club” scavenger hunt. Guests of all ages will enjoy high-energy, imaginative play games as family audiences are journeyed into a whimsical, educational world with dancing robots, a fire stomping rhino, live drawing, huge balloons, full-scale puppets and even a costume party.

Tickets are only $5, and infants age 1 and under are admitted for free. This event is designed with children 10 and younger in mind.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.